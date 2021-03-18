Brave Girls Snags 3rd Win For “Rollin’” On “Present Champion”; Performances By ATEEZ, WayV, VERIVERY, And More

Brave Girls has received their third music present trophy for “Rollin’”!

On the March 17 episode of “Present Champion,” the candidates for first place have been ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One),” SHINee‘s “Don’t Name Me,” Brave Girls’ “Rollin’,” ONF’s “Lovely Lovely,” and Im Younger Woong’s “My Love Like Starlight.”

The trophy finally went to Brave Girls, marking their third-ever music present win! Watch the group carry out “Rollin’” and settle for their win under:

Different performers on at present’s present included ATEEZ, WayV, VERIVERY, ONF, CRAVITY, WEi, Punch, GHOST9, BDC, MY.st, G-reyish, PIXY, VANNER, GIFT, and Lim Ji Soo.

Take a look at their performances under!

Congratulations to Brave Girls!