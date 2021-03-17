Brave Girls To Fulfill Longtime Wish By Appearing On “The Supervisor”

The members of Brave Girls have gotten their want: the group will lastly be showing on MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

On March 17, the manufacturing workers of the hit actuality present confirmed that Brave Girls could be making a visitor look on an upcoming episode.

“It’s true that Brave Girls will probably be showing on ‘The Supervisor,’” stated a consultant of this system. “The published date [for their episode] has not but been set.”

Prior to now, Brave Girls has repeatedly named “The Supervisor” as the range present on which they notably hoped to seem. With their reputation skyrocketing following the breakout success of their hit “Rollin’,” it appears as if their dream is lastly changing into a actuality.

“The Supervisor” airs on Saturdays at 11:50 p.m. KST. Atone for the newest episodes of the present with English subtitles under!

