Brave Girls To Return To Music Shows To Perform Their Resurging 2017 Hit “Rollin’”

The second that many Brave Girls followers have been wishing for has lastly arrived: Brave Leisure has confirmed that the group might be returning to music reveals to carry out their 2017 hit “Rollin’!”

On March 5, Brave Leisure formally introduced, “In response to followers’ requests, Brave Girls is at the moment within the technique of making ready to take the stage at music reveals, and their preparations are in full swing.”

Brave Girls’ 2017 title monitor “Rollin’” has lately loved a dramatic resurgence in reputation after a fan-edited compilation of the group’s performances of the tune went viral on YouTube. Since then, the tune has soared to the highest of the Korean music charts, even incomes Brave Girls their very first No. 1.

Are you excited to see Brave Girls carry out “Rollin’” on music reveals once more?

Supply (1)