Brave Girls Unveils 1st Glimpse Of Official Light Stick

Brave Girls is getting ready to release an official light stick of their very own!

On April 24, Brave Brothers thrilled fans by sharing a sneak peek of a design for Brave Girls’ brand-new light stick.

He also revealed that the design was a “rough draft” and that it had been inspired by the name of one of Brave Girls’ signature dance moves from their smash hit “Rollin’“: the “stingray dance.”

Brave Brothers wrote in the hashtags, “Brave Girls,” “light stick,” “rough draft,” “stingray light stick,” and “goods.”

