Brave Ladies, Lim Young Woong, WayV, And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts

On March 18, Gaon Chart revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 7 by way of 13.

Digital Charts

Trot star Lim Young Woong topped the general digital chart along with his newest single “My Starry Love,” and Brave Ladies’ “Rollin’” adopted shut behind at No. 2. IU’s “Superstar” positioned No. 3, and Yang Yoseob and Jung Eun Ji’s “LOVE DAY (2021)” rose 31 spots to No. 4. KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” rounds out the highest 5.

Lim Young Woong’s “My Starry Love” additionally topped the obtain chart. Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me,” and Brave Ladies’ “Rollin’” maintained their spots at No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, respectively. Rosé’s “On The Floor” entered the chart at No. 5.

“Rollin’” rose to the highest spot on the streaming chart, and “Superstar” took No. 2. “LOVE DAY (2021)” rose 76 spots to No. 3 and is adopted by “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 4 and BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 5.

Album Chart

WayV’s new mini album “Kick Again” took No. 1 on the album chart recording bodily album shipments, whereas BTS’s “BE” rose 5 spots again as much as No. 2. They’re adopted by SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me,” ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.2,” and the “True Magnificence” OST.

Social Chart

The highest 4 spots stay the identical on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, with BLACKPINK sustaining their reign at No. 1. BTS positioned No. 2, and trot singers Lim Young Woong and Lee Chan Received took the subsequent two spots. TWICE is again on the chart at No. 5.