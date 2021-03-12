Brave Ladies’ Minyoung Talks About Her Past Promise To Shave Her Head If “Rollin’” Topped A Music Chart

Brave Ladies member Minyoung responded after followers introduced up a promise she made up to now!

When Brave Ladies’ music “Rollin’” was launched again in March 2017, Minyoung had stated that she’d even go so far as shaving her head if it reached No. 1 on a music chart. Throughout a latest press convention for the present “TMI Information,” host Park Seul Gi requested Minyoung about her pledge, now that “Rollin’” has topped music charts.

Minyoung replied, “I’ve been receiving a whole bunch of direct messages since we entered the chart. I’m getting so many messages about my head-shaving promise.”

She made everybody snigger when she continued, “Nevertheless, it was 4 years in the past. Might you spare me simply this as soon as? I’ll be particular person as I lead my life.”

Minyoung additionally shared a primary place promise for the group. She stated, “Reaching No. 1 on a chart appears like a dream too, however we’re additionally selling ‘Rollin” on music reveals beginning this week. It’s so thrilling.”

“We haven’t had the possibility to satisfy our followers after COVID-19, and we additionally didn’t get to see them throughout our hiatus for 3 years and 5 months,” she continued. “We’ve got followers who’re within the navy too. If we win first place, then I need to maintain an internet live performance.”

“Rollin’” has develop into a belated hit after a YouTuber shared an edited video of Brave Ladies’ performances of the music together with YouTube feedback. The monitor can also be widespread amongst troopers serving within the navy. After beforehand hitting No. 1 on charts together with Bugs and Genie, “Rollin’” even reached No. 1 on Melon’s 24Hits chart on March 11.

The group is now selling the music on music reveals, starting with their efficiency on this week’s “M Countdown.” They’ll take to the stage on “Music Financial institution,” “Music Core,” and “Inkigayo,” and they’re additionally scheduled to look on reveals together with “Working Man” and “You Quiz on the Block.”

Supply (1) (2) (3)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews