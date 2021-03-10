Brave Ladies’ Yujeong Reveals Group’s Reaction To “Rollin’” Suddenly Topping Charts, How Close They Were To Disbandment, And More

Brave Ladies’ Yujeong sat down for an interview to speak in regards to the sudden success of “Rollin’”!

On March 8, YouTube channel Kpop Idol Olympic uploaded an interview that includes Yujeong wherein she spoke about what the group has been as much as.

Concerning the love they’ve not too long ago acquired for “Rollin’,” Yujeong commented, “We simply thought, ‘This may develop into a problem for a second after which disappear,’ so we couldn’t consider it.”

Yujeong has particularly been garnering curiosity for her vibrant smile, which individuals have mentioned resembles the Pokémon Squirtle and exhibits how genuinely comfortable she is to be on stage. She defined, “[When I perform,] I pinpoint one particular person. If I attempt to convey my facial expressions to too many individuals, it doesn’t come out like that. I choose the one particular person with the very best reactions. I feel, ‘Okay, as we speak I’m going to indicate you every little thing I’ve to supply.’”

Though the unique group debuted in 2011, the present members of Brave Ladies made their debut in 2016 with “Deepened.” Yujeong shared, “I ambitiously made my debut with the music ‘Deepened.’ On the time, our idea was a little bit of a breakthrough. We wore athleisure, tanned ourselves, and intensely crammed in our eyebrows, so our CEO informed us, ‘Hey, you guys are the very best. This time, you’re actually going to do nicely. Consider in me.’”

She continued, “We got here out so confidently however everybody checked out us confusedly. It felt like we have been forward of the time. Then ‘Excessive Heels’ got here out with a vibrant idea, however that didn’t do nicely both.”

The interviewer additionally requested whether or not there have been any memorable feedback she had learn, to which Yujeong responded, “Once we made a comeback final 12 months, somebody wrote, ‘Guys, don’t quit.’ There was no response [to our release] so that actually touched me. I screenshot that and nonetheless have it saved. I cried a bit on my own in our dorm. I assumed, ‘Not less than there’s one one who remains to be supporting us.’”

Lastly, Yujeong spoke about what the group has been doing earlier than and after the success of “Rollin.” She jokingly shared, “If I’m to speak about this, now we have to remain up all night time.”

Yujeong continued to elucidate, “Our group will not be younger. I’m the second oldest and I’m 31 [in Korean age]. Between the members, we mentioned, ‘We will’t do that for much longer. It’ll be higher to finish this shortly,’ simply final Tuesday [February 23]. Proper now, Yuna and I’ve already moved out of our dorm. It was practically the top.”

She added that the video had begun to achieve traction a few day earlier than that dialog, however that the members couldn’t get excited as a result of they didn’t wish to get their hopes up. Yujeong shared, “That’s how low our shallowness was. We simply thought, ‘Nothing we do will work out, as a result of nothing the 4 of us have carried out to date has labored out. Let’s not do that and simply work usually.’” She revealed that that they had even mentioned what jobs they may check out subsequent, with Yujeong sharing that she had thought of changing into a present host.

After seeing “Rollin’” lastly hitting No. 1 on music charts whereas they have been within the automobile, Yujeong defined how she felt saying, “It wasn’t simply that it didn’t work out. It was so exhausting. We’re in our sixth 12 months now and have been dragging this out for therefore lengthy that I feel we all know higher simply how helpful that is and the way grateful we’re. There are actually so many people who find themselves giving me power and have expectations for me that I really feel that rather more duty so I simply wish to present our authentic selves.”

Lastly, Yujeong shared some inspiring phrases. She commented, “As a result of my promotions, I graduated school after eight years. After debuting, I fell over, however I ultimately acquired to the place I wished to go. You’ll be able to’t know the course of 1’s life. In the event you’re pondering ‘Can I do that?’ ‘Can I begin chasing this dream?’ simply due to your age, then I hope that you just received’t have these ideas.”

Brave Ladies will likely be returning to music exhibits this week to carry out their hit “Rollin’”!

