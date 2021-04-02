Brave Women’ Agency Confirms They’re Preparing For Summer Comeback

After skyrocketing to fame with their breakout hit “Rollin’,” Brave Women is lastly gearing as much as return with new music!

On April 1, a supply at Brave Leisure confirmed that the group was getting ready for a comeback. The company consultant said, “We’re aiming for this summer time.”

“In step with the Brave Women members’ needs, will probably be a [concept] that highlights their wholesome sexiness,” they went on to disclose. “This summer time, we wish them to hit the highest as refreshing, energizing idols.”

The consultant added, “It appears doubtless that [Brave Brothers] shall be producing their subsequent track as nicely.”

As for the potential stress of attempting to dwell as much as the unprecedented success of “Rollin’” with their subsequent comeback, Brave Women’ Minyoung confidently shared, “I don’t really feel any stress. I’m simply trying ahead to it. Earlier than our track climbed again up the charts, I frightened so much about our group’s distinctive coloration. However now, I feel I do know what our distinctive coloration and magnificence is. I feel we’ll be one of the best at pulling off a healthy-sexy idea.”

Are you excited for Brave Women’ subsequent comeback? Keep tuned for additional updates!

Supply (1)