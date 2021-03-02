Brave Women’ Agency Explains Why They Suddenly Changed Album Cover For Their Resurging 2017 Hit “Rollin’”

As their 2017 track “Rollin’” continues to climb again up the charts, Brave Women has now modified the net album cowl for the observe.

Just lately, Brave Women’ 2017 title observe “Rollin’” has seen a dramatic resurgence in reputation after an edited compilation video of the group’s performances of the track went viral on YouTube. Because the track gained increasingly consideration, it shortly started rising on the Korean music charts—and on February 27, 4 years after its launch, it gave Brave Women their first No. 1 on a music chart because it soared to the highest of Bugs. It has since gone on to hit No. 1 on Genie’s realtime chart as nicely.

On March 2, amidst the track’s rising reputation, Brave Women’ on-line album cowl for “Rollin’” was all of the sudden changed with a brand new picture. After initially making the change on Bugs, Brave Women additionally modified the duvet on different music websites like Melon, Genie, and FLO shortly afterwards.

In a press release made that very same day, the group’s company defined that that they had made the change as a result of an amazing inflow of requests.

A consultant of Brave Leisure acknowledged, “We modified the album cowl for ‘Rollin” on Bugs. There have been many requests to alter the album cowl, so we determined to take the suggestions into consideration.”

They added, “One after the other, following Bugs, we can be altering the duvet on different music websites as nicely.”

As for whether or not Brave Women can be returning to music exhibits to carry out “Rollin’,” Brave Leisure cautiously replied, “Nothing has but been determined.”

What do you consider the change?

