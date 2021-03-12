General News

Brave Women’ “Rollin’” Achieves Perfect All-Kill

March 12, 2021
The chart resurgence of Brave Women’ “Rollin’” has taken the tune all the best way to the highest!

On March 12 at 7:30 a.m. KST, iChart introduced that “Rollin’” had achieved an ideal all-kill.

An ideal all-kill is given to songs which are No. 1 on the day by day and 24Hits charts of Melon, day by day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s day by day chart, FLO’s realtime chart, and iChart’s personal realtime and weekly charts.

Brave Women’ “Rollin’” started to see a resurgence on the charts after an edited compilation video of the group’s performances of the tune went viral. Since then, Brave Women have carried out the tune once more on music reveals and are set to make appearances on in style selection reveals like “Working Man” and “You Quiz on the Block.”

Not solely is that this Brave Women’ first good all-kill since their debut, it’s also simply the second good all-kill to have been achieved in 2021 up to now. (The primary was IU’s “Superstar” in January.)

Congratulations to Brave Women!

