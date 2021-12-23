Bravely Default 2 exceeds one million copies sold since its launch on PC and Nintendo Switch

The launch of Square Enix’s RPG on Steam gives it the final push to reach this sales milestone.

Bravely Default II has passed this week the million copies sold since its launch at the beginning of the year, first on Nintendo Switch and then on PC. These are quite positive sales for a niche video game, in line with the first installment released exclusively for Nintendo 3DS several years ago.

In summer, 950,000 games sold for Bravely Default 2 were reported. At that time the RPG was only on Nintendo Switch, so its premiere on PC via Steam in September it settled with a demand of no more than 50,000 copies.

The future of the series is guaranteedBravely Default 2 proposes that players travel in the company of other adventurers through five kingdoms and try to return the crystals to the place where they belong as they take on all kinds of monsters while squeezing the Brave turn-based combat system. Whoever wants to delve deeper into the adventure, can find on the pages of 3DJuegos the analysis of Bravely Default 2 that read like this in its final lines: Team Asano has played it safe with a very classic RPG that does not surprise, and that is not possible. keep up with the greats.

On the occasion of the sales milestone Square Enix has announced a contest where you can win a birthday card or an engraving of the artist Naoki Ikushima made for the occasion. The bad new? It is only valid for Japanese users.

The future of the franchise is guaranteed, although Square Enix has asked the public for patience before starting to talk about new installments of Bravely Default.

