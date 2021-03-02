Bravely Default 2 guide with tips and tricks for beginners

Square Enix’s great new RPG is huge, with a massive amount of content that can overwhelm the newcomer. If this is your case, or you have some specific doubts, we have prepared this Bravely Default 2 guide with best tips and tricks possible that will help you in the adventure.

Bravely Default 2 guide in your first steps

Although the game is responsible for teaching the player little by little and showing all its secrets, if you are not very knowledgeable in the genre or it is the first time that you enter the franchise maybe some of the following tips in this Bravely Default 2 guide will come in handy.

Basic navigation

Any key location that will allow you to advance in the story will be marked on the minimap with a yellow diamond-shaped icon. If you want to progress through the main content, always go to these places.

If you ever get lost or don’t really know what to do, press and hold the R button to take a look at your current goals.

Bravely Default 2’s first treasure is found on your bed, grab it!

The Travel Diary

The Travel Diary in Bravely Default 2 is one of your best friends. It is essential that you take a look at the Tutorials section so that you learn the basic questions of the game, as well as to be able to check the following elements:

Details of any of the missions you have accepted.

Everything about mission markers

Events and conversation scenes that you have previously had.

All the tutorials you have unlocked.

Battle tips

Battles are a fundamental part of Bravely Default 2, so it will be impossible to complete the game without getting used to them. Here are a few basic tips to help you cope, especially in the beginning:

If any member of your team is affected by Confusion or Charm, use the Attack command against them to remove them. Do it with the character with the least power to avoid causing serious damage.

Try to reserve your resources and potions as much as possible for when you really need them. Continually visit the inns to restore your health and magic points.

Always try to buy in stores. Don’t be stingy with potions, elixirs, ethers, and other goods.

As you progress through the story and in the side missions you will unlock new items in the shops, so take a look at them whenever you can.

Learn to take a good look at weapons and equipment pieces. Attack power can be very attractive, but perhaps other features and utilities may become more useful in some circumstances or with a character.

Don’t sell anything. You don’t know when you are going to need something specific.

Tips in dungeons and exploration

When you are inside a dungeon you will sometimes come across a blue glowing circle on the ground. These are special portals that will allow you to return to the dungeon entrance at any time. It can be really useful if you want to rest, regain strength or go back to the city to improve your equipment. Use them as checkpoints where you can pick up your progress later.

Inside the dungeons you will also find save points that will allow you to rest and save the game.

If you can’t find any portal or save point and you’re having a hard time, you can use a teleportation stone to go back to the start. These are bought in stores, so try to always have some in inventory.

Talk to everyone. You don’t know who is going to give you useful objects or information. By talking to the NPCs that have the blue dialogue logo, you will be able to access secondary missions and receive the rarest items in the game.

When you get to a new place, try to explore everything. There are treasures everywhere.

Magnifiers are especially useful items in Bravely Default 2, as they allow you to check enemy weak points. You can also do it without these items if you have a Freelancer with the Examine ability in your party. Both are important.

Bravely Default 2 controls tips and tricks

If you want to take a look at the list of controls in Bravely Default 2 to know what action each button does, open the menu, go to Options and then to Controls.

Save often! Press the – button to open the save menu and do it whenever you can. You can do it at any time if you are in a city or in the open country. There is also autosave and by default it is activated.

If you are traveling through open country, be aware that a lot of enemy types can appear, even the strongest and most dangerous. If you want to save trouble, travel only during the day.

If you prefer to gain experience, travel at night, to find the most powerful enemies.

We hope that these Bravely Default 2 tips and tricks have been helpful. Little by little you will find yourself more comfortable in the game and you already know that practice makes perfect.