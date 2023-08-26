Bray Wyatt, Who Used To Be The WWE Champion, Died At Age 36:

Windham Rotunda, who was better known through his ring name, Bray Wyatt, was a past WWE champion. He died at the age of 36. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is the chief content officer as well as head of development for WWE, shared the news upon social media upon Thursday.

Levesque wrote, “I just got a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. He told us the sad news that our WWE close friend for life, Windham Rotunda, who was also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away today.”

We’re thinking about his family, so we ask that everyone give them space right now. At first, no reason of death was given.

Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With A Health Problem That No One Knew About:

Wyatt, who’s real name was Windham Rotunda, had not been doing anything in WWE for a few months because he was dealing with a health problem that no one knew about.

He had worked for WWE since 2009, except for a little over a year between the years 2021 and 2022, when he was unexpectedly let go.

Last September, Rotunda came back to WWE with a lot of hype and a mystery plot that included cryptic segments that helped boost TV ratings.

Barry Windham, Rotunda’s Uncle, Became One Of The More Well Known Wrestlers:

“We’re thinking of his family, so we ask everyone to give them space at this time. Rotunda was born into a family of wrestlers. Mike’s father got famous in WWE to be Irwin R. Schyster and in other places as Michael Wallstreet, which was his real name.

Barry Windham, Rotunda’s uncle, was one of the best wrestlers in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a part of the famous Four Horsemen team. Taylor, who is Rotunda’s brother, also wrestles for WWE. He used to go by the name Bo Dallas in the past.

Windham Rotunda got hitched to JoJo Offerman, who used to be a WWE ring announcer. They had two kids together, and Rotunda also had two kids from a former relationship. He had been a WWE champion and a WWE Universal title twice.

At The Time, Rotunda Was Known As One Of The Best Players On The Team:

After starting out in WWE’s training program to be the character Husky Harris, Rotunda joined Bray Wyatt, who was the leader of a crazy swampland group and used a wicked charm to get people to join.

In WWE’s training brand, NXT, he as well as his Wyatt family became well-known. In 2014, he and his family joined WWE’s main roster, which was a big deal.

At the time, Rotunda was known as one of the best singers, especially when it was telling stories on the microphone. He started saying “keep following the buzzards” and singing “he’s taken the whole world within his hands.”

Before he came out holding a torch, the venue would be dark, so fans could light up their cell phone lights while his scary music played.

Dwayne Johnson Honored Bray Wyatt, A Former WWE Champion:

The Fiend was a controversial figure because it was almost impossible to hurt in the ring. However, it was a creative move as well as one of the more interesting things upon WWE TV at the time.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Johnson said that he has always loved and respected Wyatt and his family. He also said that he was sad about Terry Funk’s death. Johnson and Wyatt were in a skit with John Cena at WrestleMania 32.

In 2019, Rotunda started a new life as the mysterious character The Fiend. He wore a mask from a horror movie that looked like a scary clown.

Bray Wyatt Is Still Alive In Skits For Kids Called Firefly Funhouse:

In kid-friendly acts called “Firefly Funhouse,” Bray Wyatt was still alive, but a dark version of himself named “The Fiend” fought in his place. Most of these ideas were complicated and creative ones that Rotunda came up with on his own.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote Thursday upon X, “I’ve always had a lot of love and respect for him and the Rotunda family.”

I loved his personality, his speeches, his work in the ring, and how he connected with the rest of the WWE world. It’s hard to make a unique, cool, and rare figure in the crazy world of pro wrestling.