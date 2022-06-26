Brazil-Argentina, a meaningless match, a question of power

The conversation between Argentine and Brazilian soccer players after the chaotic suspension (Photo: EFE/Sebastiao Moreira)

It will be difficult to forget that absurd scene that we saw September 5 last year when Brazil and Argentina had 5 minutes of play. Four civilians entered the field of Arena Corinthians and mingled with the players making visible gestures for the Playoffs match to stop before a throw-in was taken. They were officials of the ANVISA (National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil). Enormous was the surprise of the actors and especially that of the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela, seeing that such people carried weapons and mentioned with emphasis “order of the government of Brazil”. By the way, some players who went to ask them to leave the field of play also noticed the revolvers held by their belts and covered by sleeveless identification vests.

They had orders to suspend the game because in the changing dynamics of health provisions in a pandemic, Brazil had added one that affected four Argentine players. It was the one that forced those people from the United Kingdom, India and South Africa to stay in isolation for 14 days after arrival in Brazil. In our Selection, Emiliano Buendía, Giovani Lo Celso, Emiliano Martínez and Cristian Romero –all players from the English Premier League at the time– entered San Pablo along with the entire delegation on Friday, September 3, from Caracas, a city in which Argentina had faced and won Venezuela 3-1. In the entry forms that Migrations receives, in the box that asks “place of embarkation”, the administrative employees of the AFA – of indisputable efficiency – put Caracas-Venezuela.

From that very day, there was a real “hunt” of ANVISA employees on a delegation that, like few others in the world, respected with discipline and rigor what was then known as a “bubble”. What the AFA did, both in Ezeiza and throughout its course, was exemplary. However, two days before, a climate of persecution had been generated that demanded consultations with a high-ranking official – at that time – of Conmebol itself. This state of finding out from all levels what was going on and why there were so many strange faces in the hotel was always calm. And this was reflected in the formation of the official list, since the players who played in England were included. Otherwise, in the face of any doubt, they would have been dispensed with for that meeting since it was to adopt the hypothesis of least risk.

The end of the story is known:

The game was suspended after 5 minutes.

The players were suspended for two dates that they have already met.

The AFA was originally fined 250,000 Swiss Francs and the CBF 550,000, figures later reduced.

Solidly founded, the AFA requested that the match be considered won, a request that FIFA rejected.

After 17 games, Brazil finished the Qualifiers with 45 points and Argentina with 39 points; Uruguay -3rd- with 28 and Ecuador with 26 came out 4th, both with 18 games. Peru went to the Repechage with 24 points and was left out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Australia.

Despite how unchangeable and exemplary it would have been to consider the match lost to Brazil in its capacity as organizer, FIFA has decided that the match will be played again. In other words, it has opened the dangerous precedent to its 211 affiliated countries that, in the event of an adverse result or other contingency, may empower people to enter a field of play in the name of an action by the State and have a match suspended. which, as in this case, could be played a year later.

Agents from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) broke in to suspend the match

It is not our purpose to take positions “argentas” but the AFA proceeded correctly before the Disciplinary Committee and also before the Appeals Committee. The one for Discipline was issued in February –5 months after the fact– and the one for Appeals in June, 9 months later. And the grounds of the Appeals Committee reached the AFA only last Friday, June 24 around 4:00 p.m.. This means that since then the 21 days you have to present your case to the TAS will run. What it means from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee a different treatment to that received by Chile when he denounced the improper inclusion of Byron Castillo in the Ecuadorian squad for alleged dual nationality. In that case, Chile’s complaint was filed on May 12 and the resolution was known on June 10, only 28 days later. In other words, in the case of Argentina, a clear case of “justice delay” has been demonstrated.

Our interpretation of these countercultural events in the history of FIFA where the accessory –Immigration or Health of a country- are above the main thing –the responsibility of the organizer– lead us to only one path: the political obligations admitted by FIFA. And here several factors intersect:

1°) The Government of Brazil feels the obligation to ensure respect for its agencies, since they (ANVISA and Migrations) acted accordingly.

2°) That is why, despite not having any sporting significance that modifies its own destiny or that of third parties, the CBF wants to play the game.

3°) The FIFA Competitions Division had informed the AFA, before the ruling, that the match would be played in Brasilia on September 22. After two days, it was modified and when questioned by the AFA, it put: “place and time to be confirmed…”

4°) Finally, the CBF, which had requested it, preferred to play in the same São Paulo stadium that is now called Neo Quimica Arena, where Corinthians is local.

5°) And in the next few hours a new request will come in from Brazil for the meeting to take place on September 23, since on the 22nd – the scheduled date still without a final ruling – there will be an event of enormous political importance one week before the presidential elections (? act of Bolsonaro?). It would seem that the AFA has no one to defend it in FIFA. Or even worse – speaking of politics – it would be as if some leader who represents Argentina – close to Infantino – does not want us to do well in Qatar

6°) The AFA will appeal to the CAS against the FIFA ruling -a legal aberration- and without the support of the CBF that seems to be ordered by the country’s political power to play that match that means nothing; It doesn’t even have an impact on the ranking since Brazil is 1st and Argentina 3rd, which is why they were seeded in the World Cup draw.

An unidentified person entered the field of play and suspended the game: they will play it again (Photo: Reuters)

The match between Brazil-Argentina has no definition: it is not friendly, nor is it for one of the old Roca cups, nor does it have implications for the Qualifiers or for the fate of a third party. It is an abstract game: it will be played so that Bolsonaro asserts his power while FIFA, like never before, they will lose the great opportunity to punish those who admit political interference in their federations with a loss of pointsas Brazil is doing.

We would have to go play them with the youth that Mascherano directs, the sub 20. We would avoid risks of all kinds, be it injuries or sanctions. At the time of playing –if it were played– the regular squad of the National Team has 8 players with a yellow. They are: Martínez Quarta, Lautaro Martínez, Exequiel Palacios, Lucas Ocampos, Nicolás Domínguez, Paulo Dybala and Alexis Mac Allister. And they are “at the limit” by quantity and despite having complied, three others: Nicolás Otamendi (5), Cristian Romero (3) and Nicolás Tagliafico (3). Will it be worth taking the National Team that will go to Qatar? Does it make sense to risk expulsion or injury? Who does not protest to a referee? And see if the report puts you “insult” instead of “verbal excess; Bye, you don’t play the first 3 games. How much would it cost Brazilian players or individuals to stir up a riot against their potential semi-final opponents and leave them weak for first-round qualification?

What a great shame to write the things that I never imagined would happen. A Brazil-Argentina, the dream match, the confrontation that everyone wants to see, that of Pelé, Maradona, Messi and Neymar… turned into a political event, a question of power, an abstract match, desktop football, an insult to the history…

KEEP READING:

Diego’s goal, everyone’s goal…

The only thing that overcomes the rift between Argentines is the national team

The two times that Maradona wanted to leave Napoli and the mafia opposed