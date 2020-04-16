General News

Brazil congress demands Jair Bolsonaro releases results of his Covid-19 tests

April 16, 2020
  • President has persistently downplayed hazard of coronavirus
  • 23 people who accompanied Bolsonaro on US travel examined sure

Brazil’s congress has given President Jair Bolsonaro an ultimatum to unencumber the consequence of his coronavirus checks inside 30 days, amid frequent speculation that he has been infected with Covid-19.

“Brazil needs the truth! Was once the president infected?” talked about the motion proposed by means of the leftist congressman Rogério Correa and agreed by means of leaders of the chamber of deputies.

