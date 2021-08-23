Brazil could lose three figures ahead of the duel against Argentina by qualifying

Tité, coach of Brazil, could lose three figures ahead of the triple date of Qualifying in September (REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

The restrictions around COVID-19 seem to complicate the plans of the Brazil’s selection facing the triple date of South American Qualifiers Way to Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be played at the beginning of September. The refusal of Liverpool England to let their footballers travel could leave the Verdeamarela without three of his figures for a series of matches that will include the classic against Argentina.

As reported by the English press, the players affected by this decision of the team that he directs Jürgen Klopp they are the archer Alisson, the midfielder Fabinho and the striker Roberto Firmino. This is because, for England, Brazil is one of the countries that make up the so-called Red List of dangerous countries to travel in relation to COVID-19. In the event that players join your Selection, they should do a strict ten-day quarantine upon returning to Europe, something that would marginalize them from several important commitments with their club.

In principle, Brazil was supposed to play two qualifying matches during the September window, but finally FIFA authorized to play in that window one of the two matches that had been postponed in March due to the advance of the pandemic in the region (the remainder was will play in October). In this way, the Tité team will visit Chile on Thursday, September 2 and Sunday, 5, he will receive Argentina in what will be a kind of rematch of the recent final of America Cup in which those led by Lionel Scaloni they were left with the 1-0 win. Finally, on Thursday 9, the Verdeamarela will play before Peru of location.

The goalkeeper Alisson would be one of those that Liverpool would not be willing to give up (EFE / Yuri Edmundo / Archivo)



If the three Brazilians traveled to play with their national team, then they would have to do the corresponding quarantine and they could miss up to four games with Liverpool. According to the medium Sportsmail, the directors of the Premier League They are negotiating with the English government some kind of exception so that footballers do not have to isolate themselves in hotels and absent themselves from key duels at the national and European level. It is that this situation could be repeated in the window of next October and interfere directly with the start of the group stage of the Champions League.

It should be noted that the team Red has made the same decision with the forward Mohamed Salah, who had been called up to play the African Qualifiers with the selection of Egypt. In principle, the player was to be released to play the match against Gabon since in England there is no obligation to quarantine when returning from that country, but the Egyptians must then be measured against Angola in Cairo and on that destination, the restrictions do weigh.

Beyond what happens with the rival and the conformation of their squad, Argentina already have their squad list defined for the triple knockout date in which they will be measured against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia. The technician Lionel Scaloni delivered this Monday the payroll that heads Lionel Messi and that has news such as the returns of Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Buendía, Juan Foyth and Geronimo Rulli, who were not part of the payroll in the continental contest.

