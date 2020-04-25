General News

Brazil justice minister resigns, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling

April 25, 2020
Sergio Moro, who obtained large public enhance for jailing corrupt politicians and businessmen as a judge, said he was as soon as resigning because of this of President Jair Bolsonaro fired federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo for personal and political causes.

