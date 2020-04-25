Sergio Moro, who obtained large public enhance for jailing corrupt politicians and businessmen as a judge, said he was as soon as resigning because of this of President Jair Bolsonaro fired federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo for personal and political causes.
Brazil justice minister resigns, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling
April 25, 2020
1 Min Read
