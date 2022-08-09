Brazil presented the shirt it will wear at the Qatar World Cup with figures from the present and the past

The five-time champion presented his clothing for the World Cup

The Brazilian Football Confederation presented the official shirt with which the canarinha will play the Qatar World Cup 2022, in which you will try your sixth World Title, which stands out for prints that emulate the spots of a jaguar. The new uniform was exhibited through a video published by the South American entity on its official Twitter page and was released for sale by its manufacturer.

“Vibrant and bold, the 2022 uniform of the Brazilian team honors the courage and culture of a people that never gives up. claw inspired and in the beauty of the jaguar, the shirt unites all Brazilians”, stated the Confederation in its publication.

The video makes several references to the “claw” of the team five times world champion and one of the favorites for the title in Qatar, and links this concept to the painted jaguar, one of the most traditional animals in Brazil and the largest feline in all of America and the third largest in the world. The short film includes images of both the two competition uniformsa traditional one with a yellow shirt and the alternative with a blue jacket, as well as the one for training (black) and another for lines (used by goalkeepers).

The biggest highlight of the new clothing is the “Animal Print” print, which allows us to glimpse the spots that characterize the jaguar, especially in the blue version, in which they are more explicit on the sleeve. Another novelty are the new blue details that were included in the “Canarinha” home jersey as a complementary color in the sector that usually uses green. In this way, the blue stands out not only on the sides of the CBF shield but also on the logo of the manufacturer’s brand. The collar also has the typical green border but also a new blue line and the cuffs are also green but with blue lines.

The team led by Tite will have a difficult debut in Qatar compared to Serbiathe Thursday November 24 by first date of Group G. Five days later he will have his second commitment against Swiss and will close the initial phase against Cameroon the Friday December 2.

