Brazil shortened distances in the table of titles of the Libertadores with Argentina: why the victory of Palmeiras relieved River and Estudiantes

Palmeiras was consecrated in the Maracanã stadium (REUTERS / Silvia Izquierdo)

The final of the Copa Libertadores already gave a certainty before defining the champion: Brazil would, yes or yes, shorten the distance with Argentina in the number of titles accumulated in the continent’s top tournament. With the consecration of Palmeiras in the Maracana Stadium, the Brazilian teams agglutinate 20 crowns throughout history and are ranked second behind the 25 that Argentine clubs have.

The Verdao, directed by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, was imposed by 1-0 before him Fish at the Maracanã stadium, with a goal scored by Breno Lopes 98 minutes into the game. This was the second consecration in history for the São Paulo cast in the most important club tournament in the region (the previous one had been in 1999).

So Brazil reached two dozen titles – divided among ten clubs – and cut the distance with Argentina, which has 25 – distributed among eight clubs. The country of Scratch It had already come closer in the last edition with Flamengo’s victory against River in the decisive match.

The detail regarding this hand-to-hand dispute between Brazil and Argentina is that only one of the last 29 definitions did not have at least one team from these two countries fighting for the title: Atlético Nacional (Colombia) vs. Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) in 2016.

Another of the particularities of the case is that the America from Cali de Colombia is the team that played the most times in the final of the tournament without ever having raised the Libertadores: they lost to Argentinos Juniors in 1985, ante River en 1986, against Peñarol in 1987 and in front of Gremio in 1992.

Indirectly, the victory of Palm Trees brought relief to two Argentine teams. River Y La Plata students they remain as the two clubs that have won the Copa Libertadores four times throughout history. If i had won Santos, which was left with three trophies, would have reached them. The Verdao, meanwhile, reached two.

Independent is still the winner, with seven conquests, followed by six of Boca and five o’clock Peñarol.

The last Argentine champion was River in 2018 (REUTERS / Sergio Perez / File Photo)

THE HISTORICAL TABLE BY COUNTRY

• 25 Argentina: Independiente, Boca, River, Estudiantes, Racing, Argentinos, Vélez and San Lorenzo

• 20 Brazil: San Pablo, Santos, Gremio, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, Internacional, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro

• 8 Uruguay: Peñarol and Nacional

• 3 Colombia: Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas

• 3 Paraguay: Olympics

• 1 Chile: Colo-Colo

• 1 Ecuador: League of Quito

THE CLUBS WITH THE MOST TITLES

• 7 titles: Independent

• 6 titles: Boca Juniors

• 5 titles: Peñarol

• 4 titles: River and Estudiantes de La Plata

• 3 titles: Santos, Gremio, San Pablo, Nacional (Uru) and Olimpia

• 2 titles: Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Internacional, Flamengo and Atlético Nacional

• 1 title: Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez, San Lorenzo, Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians, Liga de Quito, Once Caldas, Vasco da Gama and Colo-Colo

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Palmeiras defeated Santos with a goal in the 98th minute and was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores

The story of the T-shirt that Cuca wore in the Copa Libertadores and went viral after the Santos-Palmeiras final

Everything you need to know about the Club World Cup: teams, venues, fixture and tournament curiosities