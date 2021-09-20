Brazil thrashed the women’s team in the second friendly match of the series

Mariana Larroquette was the author of the Argentine goal in a new defeat against Brazil (@Argentina)

The Argentine women’s team played this Monday the second of the two friendlies scheduled against Brazil for the international window of September. The national team could not take revenge for the 3-1 defeat suffered last Friday and suffered another hard defeat, this time 4-1, in the duel that was played at the José Américo de Almeida Filho Stadium, better known as Almeidao, in the city of Joao Pessoa in Paraíba, and which served as preparation for the 2022 America Cup, a tournament that will qualify for the World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Kerolin, Marta, Dabinha and Yasmin scored as runners-up in the 2007 World Cup in China and 7 times champions of the Copa América Femenina (1991, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2010, 2014 and 2018). While the forward Mariana Larroquette (Kansas City, from the United States) discounted for the team led by the new coach, Germán Portanova, who had lost last Friday 3 to 1 with the same rival, in a match in which he discounted with the goal scored by midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo (Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino).

Portanova Thus he had his second presentation in front of the national cast, after taking office on July 26. In his first game as coach of Argentina, the team showed some improvement in order and attitude, although he could not avoid the defeat against a team that ranks among the best in the world and had from the start to Marta, one of the most outstanding and praised soccer players of all time.

In the match that was played in the stadium Governor Ernani Satiro of Campina Grande, also from the state of Paraíba, Brazil is imposed by 3-1 with goals from Debinha, Nycole and Angelina. While the discount of Argentina marked it Florence Bonsegundo, who that afternoon made his return to the albiceleste team after more than two absences.

These two meetings served as a letter of introduction to the new coach of the Argentine team, Germán Portanova (@argentina)

The only casualty that Argentina had for the duel this Monday was that of Vanina Preininger. The UAI midfielder Urquiza started in the first of the friendlies against the Verdeamarela, but had to leave the court due to injury in the first half. Although studies were done that did not reveal a serious ailment, the persistent pain left her out of the second game of the tour.

“The balance is positive. We got together a few days ago with the girls from outside and we joined the local team. The players interpreted the idea that I asked them quite well with the way in which they went to put pressure on this team that is a power and in their country, with how they played at certain times with touches and how they always came out playing. That for us in our beginning is winning. The operation went very well. Obviously, mistakes have to be corrected, but we are on the way ”, analyzed Portanova in a statement to the official AFA website after the first clash of the series.

It should be remembered that Argentina’s big goal is to shoot the Copa América next year, competition that will decide the classification to the World Cup in Australia / New Zealand 2023.

Trainings:

Brazil: Leticia; Antonia, Erika, Daiane, Tamires; Debinha, Duda, Angelina, Kerolin; Marta and Nycole. DT: Pia Sundhage.

Argentina: Laurina Oliveros; Julieta Cruz, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Eliana Stábile; Daiana Falfán, Romina Núñez, Florencia Bonsegundo; Fabiana Vallejos, Yael Oviedo and Mariana Larroquette. DT: Germán Portanova.

Stadium: José Américo de Almeida Filho Stadium “Almeidao”, Joao Pessoa (Paraíba)

TV: Public TV, DeporTV Channel, streaming of the Cont.ar Platform

Radio: National Rock FM 93.7

