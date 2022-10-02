Brazil votes with two key unknowns

Bolsonaro and Lula face each other in the last presidential debate on Thursday. The polls indicate that the former president of the PT would be very close to winning the election in the first round. The current president wants to avoid it and says that the electronic electoral system of his country is not reliable. (TV OR Globe)

There is no good to know. Brazil is torn between two “bad acquaintances”. This is how the electorate sees it. It is former president Lula da Silvaa traditional left-wing trade unionist who was taking more populist positions along the way, with forty years in the front row of the political arena, or is it the current president Jair Bolsonaro, an ex-military man with a strong hand, also with more than 30 years of election in election. If the polls are closer to reality, on this Sunday night, the PT candidate, the Partido dos Trabalhadores, should be the winner, and if we are guided by those projections of the most prestigious polls, he would become the next Brazilian president. On the contrary, if we stick to the margin of error of these calculations, everything would just be a formality and the real dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro would move to a second round on October 30 and with an unpredictable ending.

The last debate of the campaign televised on Thursday night by the O Globo network seems to have done nothing to move the needles of the intention to vote. They were a succession of accusations of corruption between Bolsonaro – he even insinuated that his rival is involved in the murder of another politician – and Lula – he was in charge of recalling the barbaric presidential management of the Covid pandemic with 700,000 deaths – with five other candidates, that together they do not reach 14% of the electorateas spectators.

All the polls show Lula’s absolute advantage. Datafolha’s, perhaps the most reliable, indicates that Lula has 50% of the votes, with a margin of error that could take him up to 52% or more with which he would return to the Planalto. Bolsonaro walks by 36%. This is taken from the sample in which 6,800 people in 332 cities were asked last week. Therefore, the great unknown this Sunday night and early Monday morning will be whether or not Lula manages to finish the electoral process once and for all to start thinking about alliances and ministers.

Lula da Silva campaigning in the Brazilian northeast. He appeals to the “useful vote” to win the election in the first round. (Lula Campaign)

The other question that remains floating is that of whether or not Bolsonaro is going to accept the result of the election. He and his team have been in charge of putting that doubt among the voters for months. They question the electronic voting system and say that the PT members are going to commit fraud. On Wednesday, the government said it had “high risks” of violation of the security of the electoral system. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) described the accusations as “false, undemocratic and designed to disrupt the elections”. And he added that “they have no support in reality, gathering fraudulent information and threatening the Democratic State of Law and the Judiciary, especially the Electoral Justice, in a clear attempt to embarrass and disrupt the natural course of the electoral process.” A new clash of the many that Bolsonaro and his team staged with the judiciary since they came to government. And it should be clarified that the consensus of the international organizations that supervise elections is that Brazil’s electronic voting system is reliable and that so far has shown no major flaws.

And here another phenomenon of this election appears and it is the “useful vote” agitation. The dispute was already polarized from the beginning, but the circumstances led to the two candidates ending up calling for them to vote to prevent the other from achieving his goal. This is how they ended up concentrating attention and did not allow any other candidate to grow. The argument of the Bolsonarists is that The president must be supported to go to a second round in which the necessary alliances could be created to confront Lula and “the advance of communism.” The PT believe that by winning in the first round and showing themselves immediately presidential, would reduce the chances of government supporters disputing the results. And above the campaigns, there is fear that one more month of disputes could increase the uncontrolled electoral violence which has already left several dead and wounded.

In any case, 80% of Brazilians say they have already decided their vote and only 19% say they could change their mind in the last hours before going to the polls. Captain Bolsonaro encourages his faithful followers to continue participating in the dispute while shelter behind the “firewall” of fraud before a possible defeat. Based on this, the PT decided to accelerate the hunt for the useful vote between the voters of the center-left Ciro Gomes and the liberal Simone Tebet, who appear stagnant in the survey, with 7% and 5%, respectively. The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro, which was 15 percentage points a week ago and 12 points two weeks ago, according to the pollster Ipec, now stands at 16 points. This is crucial for the president, who has a 50% rejection rate. Another Quaest survey indicates that 33% of the voters of Ciro and 24% of those of Tebet could change their vote “so that Lula wins in the first round”. The “engagement” in the networks around the topic registered 30 times more interaction on Instagram than a month ago, and 19 times more on Facebook in the same period, according to a study carried out by Novelo Data.

President Jair Bolsonaro with his wife during the Bicentennial celebrations that he used in campaign terms (Reuters)

When the light of the vote goes out, the reality of the challenge appears. While many only have eyes for the polls, others are worried about what comes beyond who governs. “No matter who gets the presidency, it will be necessary to pacify the country and create the conditions for the resumption of economic growth,” affirms the political scientist Bolívar Lamounier in an interview with the magazine Veja. The economy is expected to barely grow to pre-recession (2015/16) and pandemic levels. Bolsonaro’s star minister, Paulo Guedes, despite his fiscal adjustment speech, could not control the level of expenses. Inflation, although it had two months of negative rates, is still high by Brazilian levels and everything indicates that will continue above 5% in 2023. According to Maílson da Nóbrega, the former economy minister during José Sarney’s presidency, the next president will have to rebalance public accounts, which implies cut spending on personnel, Social Security, health, education and social programs. “I don’t see any of the candidates having this will,” she says. “And not solving these problems will condemn Brazil to remain mediocre in economic growth and have the worst fiscal crisis in recent years.”

According to an annual survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the main concerns of Brazilians are the “job generation” (there are more than 10 million unemployed), cited by 44% of those interviewed, “poverty reduction” and “social inequality” with 26%, the reduction of taxes also with 26% and inflation with 24%. Extreme poverty reaches more than 30 million Brazilians. The aid plan, Auxílo Brasil, reaches 20.6 million. And no one knows what will happen from January when it’s over the additional electoralista of 200 reais, which brought the benefit to 600 reais (112 dollars) per family.

The other essential element is that of the Amazon, the blessing/misfortune region of Brazil. There is no consensus on what would be the necessary balance to advance in the development of agro-industry and care for the environment. The Bolsonaro government accentuated the devastation of the jungle and encouraged the theft of land by farmers. According to the Climate and Society Institute (ICS) 80% of voters believe that the Amazon should be among the main concerns of the candidates and that economic growth should be intertwined with the preservation of biodiversity . Faced with this clamor, just a few weeks ago Lula made friends with his prestigious former Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, who would occupy that position again in her hypothetical government.

Whoever wins, they will have an extreme challenge to try to reduce the enormous inequality gap in Brazil. The poorest live harassed by indigence and organized crime (Reuters).

and it’s organized crime that is spreading from the favelas of the big cities to businesses in extreme areas such as the smuggling of precious woods that came to light for the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Araújo Pereira. And drug trafficking, in which organizations such as the First Command of the Capital (PCC) and the Comando Vermelho (CV), which manage the distribution networks and takeover of territory in all countries in the region. At this moment there is almost one million prisoners (919,000) in 1,500 penitentiary units. “There are 70 criminal factions that manage illicit businesses and launder money through legal ones,” denounces Raúl Jungmann, the former Minister of Security during the presidency of Michel Temer.

This is the context in which 156 million potential voters go to the polls this Sunday to choose between the strong hand of Bolsonaro and the populism of Lula as an alternative to face these challenges. Although these figures will remain in a parenthesis until the votes are counted, determine whether or not there is a second round and whether or not the result will be recognized. Because as Konrad Adenauer said, “in politics the important thing is not to be right, but to be given it to one”.