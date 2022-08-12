Brazil will ask FIFA not to play the pending match against Argentina

According to the latest FIFA ruling, the match between Brazil and Argentina must be played on September 22 in San Pablo (EFE)

Every time there is less to dispute the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the pending meeting between Brazil and the Argentina by playoffs It seems to be a headache for both selected in the framework of the preparation for the maximum tournament. While the AFA had already made the claim before FIFA so that they consider that match won, now the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) He has confirmed that he will ask that it not be disputed.

In a statement published this Wednesday, the body acknowledges that facing this duel in Saint Paul on September 22 collides directly with the planning carried out by the coordinator Juninho Paulista together with the Tite coaching staff. That’s why, would have reached an agreement with Argentina to request that this meeting not be held.

“We are going to look for FIFA at this time so that the match is not played. I will spare no effort to assist the coaching staff. Our priority is to win the sixth championship in Qatar. We are going to invest so that the game does not take place”, assured Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF. In addition, in the document the entity wields that “the match could be detrimental to the preparation of the team for the World Cup and bring risks of injury, suspension and boycott of the Argentines to the matchin addition to making it impossible to play a second match in September in South America”.

It should be remembered that the match had been interrupted after 5 minutes of play on September 5 when Brazilian health agents entered the playing field of the Neo Química Arena stadium (former Arena Corinthians) in São Paulo for alleged violations of the health protocol due to covid-19. 19 of parts of some Argentine players. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee ordered that the match be played again on a date and place to be defined. But, from the AFA they appealed that ruling. Nevertheless, in May this year the FIFA Appeals Committee ruled that the match should be replayed.

It is clear that it is a complication for both teams to play that game in September, the last FIFA window before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil has two friendlies scheduled in Europethat is why I could not fly to São Paulo to play that match against the Albiceleste which also would not alter the table of the Qualifiers that closed with Tite’s team as leader with 45 points, followed by Argentina with 39.

Last week his own Lionel Scaloni He had referred to the matter and did not hide his annoyance at FIFA’s position: “We still don’t know where it will be. He is disrupting our schemes with this issue. We are a month and a half away from that date and we don’t know who we are going to play with or where we are going to play. It is difficult to understand that FIFA does not make a decision”. In this sense, the coach added: “It is a total uncertainty. We are not knowing if we are going to play. This situation is not ideal and it is not our fault, it is the one who should make the decision. We have to wait and see what happens with that game. The situation of the match with Brazil seems unusual to me”.

Now before the position of Brazil and Argentina of not playing that commitment, FIFA finds itself in a position rarely seen. We will have to wait to find out if the Mother House of world football is adamant that the remaining 85 minutes be played or if it accepts that the match be definitively cancelled.

The game was suspended after 5 minutes after ANVIS agents tried to arrest some Argentine soccer players (Reuters)

The full statement:

