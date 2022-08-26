Brazil will extradite to Uruguay a fugitive linked to drug trafficker Sebastián Marset

Sebastian Marset

Brazilian justice has approved the extradition to Uruguay of Rodrigo Fontana Ferreira who had been arrested in the South American giant in March of last year after an international arrest warrant issued by the Uruguayan justice system.

According to media reports MVD News y Faces and masks, Fontana was investigated in Rivero for the crimes of drug, arms and explosives trafficking in the triple border between Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay . Also, it was discovered that the fugitive had ties to the drug trafficker Sebastian Marset leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel (PCU).

The aforementioned media indicated that the investigation of the Brazilian justice determined that Fontana Ferreira had traveled from Paraguay to Punta del Este with false documentation, before moving to Brazilwhere he was detained on a farm in the city of Santana do Livramento.

In uruguay, Fontana is also being investigated for the threats against the Narcotics Prosecutor Mónica Ferrero and for the attack on the headquarters of the General Directorate for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (Anti-Drug Brigade) in the Prado during 2020..

Both events, he recalled Faces and masks– were attributed to First Uruguayan Cartela group commanded by Marset, who is a fugitive from Paraguayan justice after the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry issued him a passport, with which he managed to get out of a prison in Dubai.

According to the resolution of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, disclosed by MVD News, Fontana voluntarily agreed to be sent to Uruguaywhich facilitated the extradition process that would take place in the coming days.

The Uruguayan Ministers of the Interior, Luis Alberto Heber (i); and of Foreign Relations, Francisco Bustillo (d), were questioned in the Uruguayan Congress about the Marset case (EFE/Raúl Martínez)

The Marset case in Uruguayan politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo; and the interior, Luis Alberto Heberwere questioned this week by Senator frontrunner Mario Bergara for the delivery of a Uruguayan passport to the drug trafficker Sebastian Marset while he was detained in Arab Emirates after being discovered with a fake paraguayan document.

According to both respondents, the procedure through which the passport was granted carried out in accordance with current regulations and it was within the administrative sphere, thus separating the political authorities from what happened.

“Neither we nor the Foreign Ministry had information that Marset was processing a passport, I say this at the level of the political authoritiesHeber mentioned.

The session began at 3:00 p.m. on Monday and lasted until midnight on the same day. For several hours, different aspects of the case were referred to and the dismissal of the deputy director of the National Directorate of Civil Identification, Alberto Lacoste, was announcedfor having tried to speed up the processing of three passports —including Marset’s—, without notifying the portfolio.

It also transpired that the Uruguayan drug trafficker had traveled through France, Turkey and Greece on a false passport before being detected in the United Arab Emirates. “We are not in the situation of someone who was relatively easy to grab. It was Europol itself that worked with Paraguay to put it on a red alert at the international level and block the airports,” said the Minister of the Interior.

Meanwhile, the Broad Front presented a motion to withdraw confidence in both ministers questioned and that they take “a step aside.” In any case, he did not get the necessary votes and the ruling party said that the responses of both leaders were “absolutely satisfactory” and that “at all times they acted in accordance with the law”.

