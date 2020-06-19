Brazilian Artist Anitta Signs With Warner Records – Variety

Brazilian music phenomenon Anitta has signed a recording contract with Warner Records and is eyeing the discharge of a multilingual debut produced by Ryan Tedder within the U.S. later this yr. The singer brings collectively parts of reggaetón, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM and funk carioca in her personal distinctive musical mix. She has just lately collaborated with the likes of Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta and P. Diddy.

Already a star in her dwelling nation — the place Anitta is probably the most streamed artist — and past, Anitta’s digital profile contains 47 million Instagram followers, practically 5 billion YouTube views, along with greater than 14 million YouTube subscribers, and 6.5 billion cumulative Spotify streams. She has been nominated for 5 Latin Grammy Award and has received 6 MTV EMAs. She was set to o each the Coachella and Rock In Rio levels in 2020.

“I’m so excited to hitch the U.S. Warner Records crew,” stated Anitta, who is predicated in Rio de Janeiro. “It’s a very powerful second in my profession. Now, I can present extra about my artwork and tradition to the world internationally. I can’t wait for everybody to listen to all the brand new music I’ve been engaged on, which shall be a contemporary mix of each Spanish and English.”

Added Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson, co-chairmen of Warner Records: “We’re thrilled to associate with the worldwide Warner Music Latin crew to convey Anitta’s unbelievable music to the U.S. and past. Anitta is actually in contrast to any artist we’ve ever skilled. She’s not solely a unprecedented musical expertise, however is a blazing artistic power, an electrifying performer and a real cultural phenomenon.”

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein of S10 Leisure and booked by WME.