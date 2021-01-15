Brazilian fans disturbed the Boca squad with pyrotechnics during the early morning

Pyrotechnics at the Boca concentration in Brazil

A practice as common as it is reprehensible. A kind of ritual that occurs the night before an important engagement of the Liberators cup. Once again, the fans were once again the protagonists of the day.

In the early morning of Brazil, between two thirty in the morning and 6, the fans of Santos they detonated roar bombs in different sectors in the vicinity of the hotel where it is concentrated Boca. Were hours of annoying noise with the intention of avoiding the rest of the Argentine team players that tonight he will go for a place in the final of the most coveted competition on the continent, where he hopes Palm Trees.

Once again, the local authorities showed a passive attitude towards the fireworks that interrupted the calm night of the Xeneize.

At 19:15, the team led by Miguel Russo will look for your final twelfth in the history of the Liberators cup to keep alive the illusion of getting the Seventh thirteen and a half years after his last conquest, precisely at the hand of his current coach.

After having tied without goals in The Bombonera, he Xeneize He will go through the classification in San Pablo, with the advantage of having two possible results to secure his ticket to the final of the January 30 at the Maracana, since a victory or a draw with goals will deposit the Boca team in the decisive duel that will take place in Rio de Janeiro.

The Argentine giant is the club that most often played the final of the Libertadores with eleven presences, of which he won six (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007) and lost five (1963, 1978, 2004, 2012 and 2018). Two of these definitions he disputed with Santos: one lost, in 1963, with the mythical Skin as a rival and the other won, in 2003, with Carlos Bianchi like DT.

After his last conquest, with a superb driving of Juan roman riquelme inside the court, Boca was set as an obsession to reach Independiente, who with seven trophies in his showcase, remains the maximum historical winner of the competition.

Twice he was on the threshold of that record, before Corinthians in 2012 and front River in 2018, for that reason he summoned Russo, a coach who knows the know-how of the Cup. Boca reached this semifinal instance after going through undefeated the Group H, which was awarded with a seven-point advantage; to eliminate by penalties Inter de Brasil in The Bombonera and to reverse his key with authority before Racing, which had started with defeat in Avellaneda.

A resounding statistic encourages the Argentine team to achieve its mission: 20 cup series with Brazilian teams, Boca won 17. Only three rivals were able to eliminate the Xeneize: he Santos of Pele, he Fluminense in the 2008 semi-finals, and the Corinthians in the 2012 final.

