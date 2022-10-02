Brazilians elect president in the most polarized elections in their history and surprises are expected until the count of the last ballot

People queue to vote at a polling station, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 2, 2022. REUTERS

Between fears and hopes, today is the big day of the most polarized voting ever in Brazil. Until the last ballot there are likely to be surprises and in addition to the president, Brazilians will elect governors, 27 of the 81 senators, all 513 federal deputies and 1,035 state deputies. The latest polls from yesterday give Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in front of Jair Messias Bolsonaro. According to Datafolha, Lula has 50% voting intentions against 36% for his rival, while for Ipec it would be 51%, with Bolsonaro barely 37%. In Brazil you need to exceed 50% of the votes to win. Despite these surveys, many unknowns remain. The risk of high abstentionism, the possibility of an escalation of violence and, in the event of Lula’s victory in the first round, of heated protests with accusations of fraud by Bolsonaro could quickly change the scenario.

And there are also twists like the revelation published last night by the news website “O Antagonista” of part of the wiretaps recorded by the Brazilian Federal Police in the framework of Operation Guardian Angels. In August, authorities foiled an escape plan to free the leader of Brazil’s most important criminal group, the First Capital Command (PCC), Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, along with other members of the organization. In the interceptions Marcola declared his vote for Lula. “Lula is a true thief (…) Lula is better in power, even if he is a cheat (pilantra), and a zero to the left, he is better than Bolsonaro because (Bolsonaro) is too close to the police and the militias” , said. The parties of Lula’s coalition, the Brazil of Hope coalition, reacted to this news by denouncing Bolsonaro, his son Flávio and 16 other people before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) so that the 300 links to the Marcola’s audio circulating since last night. “Linking the PT with the PCC is nothing new in these elections,” says the complaint, “and the TSE has previously declared the falsity of this information.”

It is in this climate that Brazilians today go to the polls. In Brazil people vote from the age of 16, but voting becomes mandatory from the age of 18. The Workers’ Party (PT) is strongly committed to the vote of young people from the periphery, who have increased by 55%. this year his demand for electoral titles, but at the same time, especially in the event of a second round, he fears his abstentionism. In the last municipal elections of 2020, 23.15% of voters with the right to vote did not go to the polls. The real question is whether this year’s elections, which seem more like a reaction to the Bolsonaro government than in favor of the new candidate, will actually turn discontent into votes. In Brazil, in fact – and never like now with the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro – the so-called “embarrassed” vote is frequent, which occurs when the voter is “ashamed” to express his true intentions and therefore declares in the polls what contrary to what he will do, thus interfering with their veracity. It will also be necessary to understand to what extent it will affect Internet propaganda and how many votes it will be able to move. Compared to the 2018 elections, in fact, 66% more money, or 165 million reais ($30.5 million), was spent on sponsored ads on search engines and on videos posted on social networks. social.

Bolsonaro and Lula (Gettyimages)

This amplification of virtual content also runs the risk of creating problems and spreading a lot of fake news. So much so, that in recent days the TSE has summoned the representatives of the main social communication media to quickly eliminate all content that transmits disinformation and incites violence. This measure is part of a much broader and unprecedented security plan established by the TSE throughout the country. The objective is to avoid a siege like the one on Capitol Hill, on January 6, 2021 in Washington. 11.5 thousand police officers will be deployed to protect institutional buildings in Brasilia together with anti-drone barriers, while in the other cities more than 500 thousand agents will be in charge of security and the police have already planned to separate the spaces where voters could gather of Lula and Bolsonaro. In addition, the carrying of weapons and ammunition has been prohibited on this election day and, for the first time in the country’s history since the end of the dictatorship in 1985, no exit polls will be conducted outside the polling stations. The fear is that the attacks that have already occurred in recent days against electoral workers will be repeated. In addition, politically motivated, often deadly, assaults, vandalism and fighting have intensified in recent months. “We are not going to war, we are simply going to vote,” said Justice Minister Anderson Torres, however, to calm the country.

“The party of democracy is for all Brazilian men and women, in peace, security and harmony,” the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, declared last night in a televised message. The head of the electoral observation mission of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore), Lorenzo Córdova, also defended the electronic voting system. “There is no possibility of fraud in the Brazilian elections,” he said.

Bolsonaro, in fact, has threatened on several occasions, as Donald Trump did in the United States, with the possibility of electoral fraud. that could unleash a wave of violence. In July, the president had summoned foreign ambassadors to the Planalto Palace to discuss the issue. Precisely for this he was sentenced in recent days by the TSE to pay a fine of 20 thousand reais (3.7 thousand dollars). A few days ago, in a meeting with evangelical women in Minas Gerais, he had evoked 1964, the year in which the military dictatorship began in Brazil, and then asked his voters for that “wisdom so that we can, very far ahead, hand over to whoever succeeds me democratically and in a clean election the continuity of the government”. But it was the military themselves who dispelled any coup hypothesis. The High Command of the Army announced it bluntly: “Whoever wins gets it.”

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro received the support of former President Trump, who in a video encourages Brazilians to vote for Bolsonaro because he is “a fantastic leader, one of the best presidents” and because “he has done an incredible job for the economy” of the country. . Hungarian President Viktor Orbán also, in a video retweeted by the president, stressed that Bolsonaro “was so brave to put Brazil first and God first.” He also did not lack the support of José Antonio Kast, who lost to Boric in the last presidential elections in Chile. Several other right-wingers in Colombia, Spain, Portugal and in Argentina, such as Javier Milei, have also backed Bolsonaro.

In turn, Lula received the support of US Senator Bernie Sanders and European leaders such as former French President François Hollande, former Spanish Prime Minister José Louis Rodríguez Zapatero and former Italian Prime Ministers Massimo d’Alema and Enrico Letta. “The result of the Brazilian presidential elections will have a decisive impact that transcends borders”, the European politicians wrote in a public letter, “when democracy is in danger, it is necessary to unite divergent forces to defeat the antagonists”.

As for the United States, the Senate passed a unanimous resolution calling on the Biden administration to immediately recognize the results of the Brazilian elections. If the vote is contested, it is proposed to break diplomatic relations and suspend cooperation agreements, including military ones.

Even Hollywood stars such as Leonardo Di Caprio and Mark Ruffalo, who in recent months had already spoken out on the Brazilian elections in favor of a change of government, have tweeted messages from the environmental activist Marina Silva and from the singer Preta Gil in favor of Lula.

The two candidates spent yesterday trying to cheer up the last undecided voters. Lula opted for a walk along Paulista Avenue, the symbol of the richest city in Brazil, Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro preferred a motorcycle ride, at the end of which, in front of the screaming crowd, he held up a pilot’s bag, bearing the image of Lula behind bars, and repeated that he will get at least 60 percent of the vote.

For today, Lula has promised a party on Avenida Paulista whether he wins or goes to the second round. “Rising from the ashes as we have done is a reason for much joy, much victory and much struggle that we will have from now on,” he said yesterday at his last press conference. Bolsonaro will remain in Brasilia. The day will be long, the emotions will be strong and everything is possible until the last ballot.

