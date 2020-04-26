Brazilians take part in pot-banging protests against Bolsonaro’s coronavirus response – video

Folks protest in direction of the Brazilian president after the resignation of widespread minister Sérgio Moro. There have been requires Bolsonaro’s impeachment and an investigation into claims he had improperly interfered inside the nation’s federal police.

Bolsonaro denied claims from his outgoing justice minister that he had sought to appoint a model new federal police chief to have the ability to purchase get right of entry to to secret intelligence tales

Brazilian govt in turmoil after justice minister resigns

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed finding out…

