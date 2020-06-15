‘Breadwinner’ Firm WestEnd Boards Animated Feature ‘Lamya’s Poem’ – Variety

WestEnd Movies has launched worldwide gross sales on “Lamya’s Poem,” an animated function by Alexander Kronemer, which can be a part of Annecy’s Works in Progress panel on the digital model of the world’s largest animation competition and market that begins Monday.

WestEnd builds on a longtime status representing prestigious impartial arthouse animated options, equivalent to Oscar-nominated movies “The Breadwinner,” government produced by Angelina Jolie, and “Track of the Sea.”

“Lamya’s Poem” is an inspiring and well timed story a few 12-year-old Syrian refugee woman named Lamya. When she flees the violence of her nation, she is given a e book of poetry of the well-known 13th-century poet Rumi. Because the perils of her journey mount, the e book turns into a magical gateway the place she meets Rumi when he was a boy and in addition a refugee fleeing the violence of his time. In a shared dreamworld, they battle the monsters that observe them from their actual world conditions, and Lamya should assist younger Rumi discover his calling and write the poem that 800 years later will save her life.

The movie will function the voice expertise of Mena Massoud, the star of Disney’s most up-to-date “Aladdin,” as younger poet Rumi, Millie Davis (“Marvel,” “Orphan Black”) as Lamya and Faran Tahir (“Iron Man,” “Star Trek”) as Baha Walad, Rumi’s father.

Rumi was a 13th-century Persian poet and Sufi grasp whose affect has transcended borders. His poems have been extensively translated and have bought hundreds of thousands of copies in recent times – centuries after his demise – making him the preferred poet within the U.S.

“The wound is the place the place the sunshine enters you” is considered one of Rumi’s well-known quotes, which impressed the filmmakers of “Lamya’s Poem.”

The Unity Productions Basis-financed image is written and directed by Alexander Kronemer, with Sam Kadi (“The Citizen,” “Little Gandhi”) producing and Brandon Lloyd (“The Cat within the Hat Is aware of a Lot About That!,” “Cyberchase,” “Doki”) as director of animation, for Canada’s PiP Animation Studios in Canada.

Different crew members embody music composer Christopher Willis (“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield,” “The Dying of Stalin,” “Veep”) and artwork director Kristina Vardazaryan (“Marvel Park,” “The Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run”).

“’Lamya’s Poem’ speaks to the battle of excellent and evil that resides inside all of us. The movie gives a glimpse right into a world torn by invasion and battle, but reveals that the best battle we face is often inside ourselves. In designing ‘Lamya’s Poem,’ we set out with the purpose of making a movie that may have a mature look applicable for the subject. We drew inspiration and methods from different mediums equivalent to graphic novels and classical work to create visible pallet that can appear as if an animated watercolor portray, in an identical strategy to the extensively profitable movie, ‘Loving Vincent.’ The movie can be offered as 2D, although there are numerous 3D parts that can be included,” stated writer-director Alexander Kronemer.

“This magical realism story of two refugees assembly in an imaginary world is extremely transferring and very topical, and we’re very excited to have a seasoned gross sales company like WestEnd to come back onboard. WestEnd is a good addition to our workforce and an ideal match for an bold movie like ours,” stated producer Sam Kadi.

“We’re thrilled to work with Alex and Sam on such an emotional and poetic story, that couldn’t be extra well timed. We have been blown away by the primary pictures we’ve seen and we’re satisfied Lamya’s Poem will transfer and encourage each youngsters and adults throughout the globe,” stated Maya Amsellem, WestEnd’s managing director.

The movie is presently in manufacturing. WestEnd can be introducing “Lamya’s Poem” to patrons at Annecy this week and on the Cannes digital market subsequent week the place it would present first visuals of the animated function.

ICM is repping the North American rights. Additionally they signify Massoud together with The Characters Expertise Company and Hyperlink Leisure. Davis is repped by AMI Artist Administration and Business Leisure. Tahir is repped by Greene & Associates Expertise Company. Kadi is repped by Staff 713 Leisure.