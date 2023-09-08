Breaking Bad Is On Netflix, But Aaron Paul Doesn’t Make Anything From It:

Aaron Paul, who plays Walt on Breaking Bad, said that he doesn’t make any money from the show being upon Netflix, even though it’s a big hit there.

While standing upon the picket line with his co-stars Bryan Cranston as well as Jesse Plemons as part of the current WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes, Paul said it was time for streaming services like Netflix to “pony up” as well as pay the artists properly. Read what Paul had spoken about it below:

Even Though The SAG-AFTRA As Well As WGA Strikes Are Still Going On And Don’t Look Like They’ll End Soon:

So that’s the reason it sucks to have to disappoint a lot of fans, but the SAG-AFTRA as well as WGA strikes are still going on and don’t look like they’ll end any time soon.

People need to know that Cranston, Paul, and other actors don’t make a dime from the popularity of streaming shows like Breaking Bad on Netflix.

The Independent reported that the participants of Breaking Bad got back together to ask Hollywood companies to talk to the striking stars again. “We want you to make it back to sit down with us,” the star of “Your Honor” said recently in front of Sony Pictures Studios.

Cranston as well as Paul were joined through Jesse Plemons and other Breaking Bad cast members as they tried to get people upon the picket lines more excited.

From 2008 To 2013, Breaking Bad, A Crime Drama With Five Seasons, Was On TV:

“To be honest, I don’t get anything from Netflix for ‘Breaking Bad,’ and I think that’s crazy. “I think a lot of these streamers knew they have been getting away with not offering people a fair wage, so it’s time to pay up,” Paul said throughout a SAG-AFTRA/WGA “reunion” picket away from Sony. Here is some of the video from the union incident:

Over a month ago, in July, SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA in going on strike. The WGA went on strike in early May. Both groups have paid a lot of attention to problems with streaming services and how they affect production and pay for people in the business.

From 2008 to 2013, the crime story Breaking Bad ran for five seasons. By the end of its last season, it had become a few of the most frequently watched as well as highest-rated TV shows of all time.

Paul Got A Lot Of Praise For His Captivating Execution, Which Helped Breaking Bad Get Off The Ground:

Paul got a lot of praise for his act, which helped Breaking Bad become one of the greatest television series ever. The series has additionally been very popular on Netflix for a long time, but Paul says that the pay for the group hasn’t always kept up with that.

The Breaking Bad star is the latest actor to criticize Netflix over the problem, and he might be the biggest name yet since he won a total of three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Jesse Pinkman.

Paul’s words are likely to draw more attention to the fact that big companies like Netflix don’t pay their artists enough, whether they’re stars or writers on strike for fair residuals. But the AMPTP is not willing to talk with the actors’ group right now.

The star of “Jesse Pinkman” marched in support of SAG-AFTRA as well as the Writers’ Guild, which have been upon strike since July 14 and May, respectively. Together, the unions are working for the changes that need to be made to leftover pay and the growing use of artificial intelligence in production.

Reports Say That Paul Made An Incredible $150,000 Per Show:

Reports say that Paul made an eye-popping $150,000 per episode, while his co-star as well as main character, Bryan Cranston, made $225,000.

Better Call Saul, which stars Bob Odenkirk in the role of shady lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, was made because of how well-liked Breaking Bad was.

Better Call Saul ran on AMC for another six seasons, from 2015 to 2022, and showed how a lawyer named Jimmy McGill went from being a nice guy to becoming a criminal and friend of the gang.

The TV Show Breaking Bad Earned 16 Emmys:

Still, Paul said that despite the show’s continued success on Netflix, the El Camino star hasn’t gotten any more money because of the streaming service. Breaking Bad won 16 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series for both of its last two seasons, which aired in 2013 and 2014.

Paul himself won the 2014 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor within a Drama Series. He beat out Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones, Jim Carter from Downton Abbey, and Jon Voight from Ray Donovan.