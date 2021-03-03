Breaking Glass Takes U.S., Canada on ‘Isaac’

Philadelphia-based Breaking Glass Photos has acquired North American rights to Angeles Hernández and David Matamoros’ function debut “Isaac,” a genre-blend of drama, black comedy and an existential journey.

Breaking Glass plans a 3rd quarter 2021 launch for the film. The deal was struck by Richard Wolff, president of Breaking Glass Photos, and “Isaac’s” world gross sales agent Brett Walker, together with Miguel Govea, at U.Okay.-based Alief.

“Isaac” is produced by Hernández and Matamoros’ Barcelona-based Mr Miyagi, co-producer of Netflix hit “The Platform.”

Based mostly on the Spanish stage play by Antonio Hernández, “Isaac” follows two outdated pals, Denis and Nacho, who meet once more – each with their respective companions – years after having an intense relationship as youngsters.

“We very a lot loved ‘Isaac,’” stated Wolff, including: “This fantastically produced and acted movie is about power, love, and discovering oneself.”

A surrogate drama too, “Isaac” offers with the challenges of household and need to have kids whereas additionally exploring the complexities of the human situation and private relationships.

“’Isaac’ encapsulates the hope for a society that now not responds to the poisonous system of values that has resulted from hegemonic masculinity,” Govea advised Selection.

The movie stars Iván Sánchez, a finest actor winner on the 2020 Malaga Movie Pageant. “Isaac” took additionally finest director eventually fall’s Puerto Vallarta Pageant.

“It’s not a movie about homosexuality, however relatively one by which queer paradigms are handled as a part of the story line relatively than one thing needing to be zeroed in. It’s not a typical date film,” Walker stated.

Breaking Glass has launched a various vary of indie motion pictures together with Latin American movies equivalent to Chilean drama “The Sturdy Ones” and Cuban horror pic “Is That You?”

Alief’s auteur-driven EFM slate consists of comedy “The Pop Music,” produced by Erase Una Vez Movies, and Studio Uljana Kim’s fantasy “Songs for a Fox,” a Lithuania-Latvia-Estonia co-production.