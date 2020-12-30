Breaking: gugudan Announces Official Disbandment

Jellyfish Leisure has introduced that gugudan will likely be disbanding.

On December 30, the company took to the group’s official fan website to announce the information.

The official assertion is as follows:

Good day. That is Jellyfish Leisure. Initially, we’d wish to thank the followers for loving and supporting gugudan. We wish to provide you with our official place concerning their group actions. All of the members of gugudan have been working onerous and receiving plenty of love since their debut, however after an extended and in-depth dialogue, we’ve determined they’ll formally finish their group actions on December 31, 2020. Though their group actions are over, we’ll do our greatest to offer full assist for their particular person actions comparable to music and appearing. Thanks as soon as once more to your nice assist, and we sincerely apologize for the sudden information to the followers who love gugudan. Lastly, please proceed to indicate heat love and curiosity to the members who’re about to make a contemporary begin. Thanks.

gugudan made their debut on June 28, 2016, and their final comeback was in November 2018 with the mini album “Act. 5 New Motion” and title observe “Not That Sort.”

We want the members all the perfect of their future endeavors!

