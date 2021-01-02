Breaking: Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Confirmed To Be Dating

Up to date January 1 KST:

It’s official: each Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have confirmed that they’re in a relationship!

On January 1, Hyun Bin’s company VAST Leisure acknowledged, “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met by means of their initiatives, and after the top of their drama, their optimistic emotions in the direction of each other developed right into a romantic relationship.”

The company added, “We ask that you simply look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on sooner or later.”

Son Ye Jin’s company MS Workforce Leisure equally confirmed, “The 2 of them obtained to know one another by means of their performing initiatives, and after the top of their drama, they developed an curiosity in one another and ended up courting.”

Congratulations to the comfortable couple!

Up to date January 1 KST:

Hyun Bin’s company VAST Leisure has responded to the report of his relationship with Son Ye Jin by commenting, “We’re at present within the strategy of checking with Hyun Bin himself. After checking, we are going to launch a press release.”

Authentic Article:

Dispatch has reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are in a relationship!

On January 1, Dispatch printed a report claiming that the 2 stars have been courting for the previous eight months—and that their relationship started after the conclusion of their hit drama “Crash Touchdown on You.”

In accordance with Dispatch, when the co-stars denied courting rumors a number of instances up to now, they had been telling the reality and weren’t, in reality, romantically concerned on the time. Nevertheless, a supply near Hyun Bin reportedly acknowledged that round March 2020, the 2 developed romantic emotions for each other. The nameless supply commented, “I feel that after the drama ended and so they frolicked aside, they started to overlook one another.”

Dispatch claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met up a number of instances to hang around with fellow actors following the top of “Crash Touchdown on You,” and through these get-togethers, they realized simply how well-suited they had been as a pair. Additionally they reportedly bonded over their mutual love of golf.

Together with its report, Dispatch printed photographs of Son Ye Jin stepping into Hyun Bin’s automotive.

Son Ye Jin’s company responded to the report by stating, “We’re at present within the strategy of checking with [the actress] after seeing the article.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starred collectively within the 2018 movie “The Negotiation” earlier than reuniting within the common drama “Crash Touchdown on You” in 2019. The 2 actors have been swept up in courting rumors a number of instances since, however denied the rumors every time.

