Breaking: Ilhoon Leaves BTOB After Being Caught For Marijuana Use

Ilhoon has departed BTOB after being caught for marijuana use.

On December 31, his company launched the next assertion:

Hiya.

That is Dice Leisure.

To begin with, we bow our heads in apology for inflicting concern because of a problem involving our company’s artist Jung Ilhoon.

Jung Ilhoon feels sturdy duty for breaking the belief of followers and inflicting disappointment, and he’s deeply reflecting. Respecting his opinion to not trigger hurt to the group, it was determined that he’ll withdraw from the group as of as we speak.

We really feel sturdy duty for this latest incident, and we’ll do our responsibility to ensure that him to diligently take part within the upcoming investigation.

BTOB will now proceed actions with six members, and we’ll present our greatest efforts and unchanging assist for BTOB to showcase extra mature music and performances.

We as soon as once more apologize to the followers who assist and cherish BTOB.