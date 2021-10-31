Breaking Information: 11 killed, 4 injured in street coincidence in Uttarakhand

Street Twist of fate in Uttarakhand: There was a big street coincidence in Uttarakhand. On this street coincidence in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, 11 other folks have died, whilst 4 persons are injured. The injured had been admitted to clinic. Uttarakhand Police and SDRF crew is at the spot.Additionally Learn – Bus going to Doda falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 9 useless; PM Modi introduced to present two lakhs

Uttarakhand: 11 other folks died, 4 injured in a street coincidence at Bulhad-Baila street in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district. SDM Chakrata rushed to the spot with Police and SDRF. Main points awaited. – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

This coincidence came about on Bulhad Baila Street. Chakrata Deputy District Justice of the Peace has reached the spot. Police and SDRF took the injured to the clinic. Rescue paintings continues.