Breaking: Jimin Leaves AOA

FNC Leisure has introduced that Jimin will probably be leaving AOA.

On July 4, the company launched the next assertion:

That is FNC Leisure. First, we want to apologize for inflicting concern to many individuals via the occasions associated to Jimin which were unfolding not too long ago. From this second forth, Jimin has determined to depart AOA and halt all of her actions within the leisure business. Moreover, our company accepts accountability for this whole state of affairs, and we’ll put our full give attention to managing our artists [in the future]. As soon as once more, we apologize for inflicting concern via these unlucky issues.

On July 3, former AOA member Mina took to Instagram to share a number of posts alleging that Jimin had bullied her for years throughout her time within the group. Mina later revealed that Jimin had visited her in individual to speak issues out and apologize following her posts, however though she wrote that she had determined to simply accept Jimin’s apology, she added that she was not sure of whether or not it had been honest.

Along with apologizing to Mina in individual, Jimin went on to share a public apology on Instagram on July 4, to which Mina responded with a now-deleted put up.

Supply (1)