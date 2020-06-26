Breaking: Jung So Min And Lee Joon Confirmed To Have Broken Up After 3 Years Of Dating

After relationship for 3 years, Jung So Min and Lee Joon have parted methods.

On June 26, Dispatch reported that representatives for each Jung So Min and Lee Joon had introduced that the couple had damaged up. In keeping with the report, one supply said, “The 2 not too long ago broke up,” whereas the opposite added, “They’ve determined to stay on good phrases and cheer one another on as fellow actors.”

Later that morning, each stars’ businesses confirmed the report. Lee Joon’s company PrainTPC said, “Lee Joon and Jung So Min not too long ago broke up. Lee Joon is planning to greet the general public quickly by a superb venture,” whereas Jung So Min’s company Blossom Leisure equally confirmed, “Jung So Min and Lee Joon not too long ago broke up. They’ve determined to stay colleagues.”

In keeping with Dispatch, sources near the 2 stars commented, “They spent a variety of time aside. Since they have been each busy, they grew aside from each other. They ended up deciding to focus extra on their particular person work.”

After starring collectively within the KBS drama “Father is Unusual,” Jung So Min and Lee Joon started relationship in October 2017 and went public with their relationship a number of months later.

Supply (1) (2)