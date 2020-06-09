Breaking: Lim Young Min Officially Leaves AB6IX Following DUI

Lim Young Min has formally left AB6IX following his latest drunk driving incident.

On June 8, the group’s company posted the next official assertion:

Good day, that is Model New Music.

Initially, we categorical honest gratitude to the various followers who give like to AB6IX.

After thorough dialogue with AB6IX member Lim Young Min, Lim Young Min’s departure from AB6IX was determined right this moment with respect for his want to not trigger hurt to the group.

We apologize for inflicting concern to many followers with the sudden information. As well as, we categorical our deep apologies to the many individuals concerned in these album promotions as a result of staff’s state of affairs.

As introduced beforehand, AB6IX will proceed promotions reorganized as a four-member group, and we are going to contribute even additional effort to help AB6IX for his or her future.

Lastly, we as soon as once more sincerely apologize for having to share disappointing information to the followers who at all times help and cherish AB6IX, and we are going to put in our full effort for them to return with extra mature music and performances.

We ask for unchanging love and curiosity for the 4 members of AB6IX who’re working arduous on making ready for his or her comeback even by the troublesome state of affairs.

Thanks.