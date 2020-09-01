Breaking News: Dr. Kafeel Khan released to jail under NSA, High Court told arrest illegal

Kafeel Khan News: Dr Kafeel Khan has been released from the Mathura jail in UP. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the release of Dr. Kafeel immediately. Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested by the UP Police under the NSA on 13 December 2019 at Aligarh University for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during protests against CAA, NRC and NPA. The High Court, in its order, declared it illegal to detain Dr Kafeel under the NSA and ordered him to be released as soon as possible. Also Read – Tajia Procession Case: 5 people including former councilor in Indore sent to jail under NSA

The High Court had said that Dr. Kafeel's speech was about to talk of unity. It seemed from nowhere that the speech was inflammatory. They should be released immediately. Dr. Kafeel has been released within 24 hours after the High Court order. He has been released around 12 pm.

Dr Kafeel Khan released from Mathura jail following conditional bail granted to him by Allahabad High Court. He was booked under National Security Act & arrested from Mumbai in January this year for his alleged provocative speech at AMU in Dec 2019 during anti-CAA protests. pic.twitter.com/V0kXf7TkkJ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2020

Explain that under the NSA, people can be detained for 12 months without any charge if the administration suspects that it is a threat to national security or law and order. On August 16, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the custody of Kafeel Khan for a second time for 3 months. A case was registered against Khan under Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion) of the IPC.

The FIR lodged against him said that his speech was expected to deteriorate the harmony between the communities and it was also expected to create an imbalance in the law and order situation. Later, Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR.

Kafeel Khan was currently lodged in the Mathura jail. He first made headlines in August 2017 when several children died at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where he worked as a pediatrician. Although later he was given a clean chit in the departmental inquiry, but the government did not reinstate him.