Breaking News: Fire in chemical factory in Agra, fierce flames are rising, VIDEO

new Delhi: A chemical factory in Sikandra, Agra has caught fire. The fire is so terrible that several feet high flames are rising. Black smoke has enveloped the entire area. Fire smoke is also seen in far-flung areas. Efforts are on to extinguish the fire.

This is a chemical factory in Sikandra, Agra. The fire spread here between four and five o'clock. Before the fire in the chemical factory could be detected, the fire completely spread in one part of the factory. The entire area was filled with black smoke with flames.

#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of ​​Agra. So far, no casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/5D03ZjRQkX
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020

There has been chaos here due to fire. No casualty or fire has been reported so far. Several fire brigades are on the spot to control the fire. An attempt is being made to extinguish the fire. People of the area are in panic due to fire. How will such a fierce fire be investigated.