Breaking News: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigns

new Delhi: Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu has resigned from his post. GC Murmu was made the Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on October 2019. He was sent to Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir.

It is also being told that the Deputy Governor of Jammu Kashmir GC Murmu has resigned so that he can get new responsibility. There is a possibility of a new appointment in the center. He can be given a big post in the CAG.

This news has come from All India Radio. At present, it has not been officially told why the Lieutenant Governor has resigned. There is a lot of discussion on the resignation of the Deputy Governor on social media.