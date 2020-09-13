Breaking News: Lalu’s close and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad dies, Delhi AIIMS was undergoing treatment

new Delhi: The veteran leader of Bihar politics and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad died today at the age of 74. He breathed his last in AIIMS, Delhi. In Bihar politics, Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad had a great stature and was one of the closest people of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Also Read – Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad’s condition deteriorated in AIIMS, kept on ventilator

The former Union Minister was brought to Delhi AIIMS a few days ago due to illness. Recently, he submitted his resignation from the hospital to party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.