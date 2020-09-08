Breaking News: Now Riya Chakraborty will have to go to jail, will have to spend so many days

Rhea Chakraborty in Jail: Rhea Chakraborty’s troubles have increased. Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea has been rejected. Riya Chakraborty will now have to go to jail. Riya will have to stay in jail for 14 days. She will remain in jail till 22 September. In the case of drug connection, Riya is getting screwed. Also Read – Now this organization came in support of Kangana, said – whenever women are insulted, ‘Rajputs’ come out

Riya Chakraborty will be taken to the Bhayakhala jail in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Riya will remain in NCB custody till tonight and morning. Earlier on Tuesday evening, NCB arrested Riya. Riya was arrested after three days of long questioning. After this, he was presented in court through video conference in the court. The court sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Also Read – Sushant case: Riya Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail not received

After this Riya’s lawyer filed a bail petition, but her bail petition was rejected. Riya Chakraborty, who is caught in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, is constantly getting caught in trouble. The CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the Sushant case. Also Read – Riya’s corona test negative after arrest, NCB said – what it said is enough for arrest