Breaking News: Terrorist attack in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, two CRPF jawans injured

new Delhi: There has been a terrorist attack once again in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a terrorist attack in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Grenade is attacked. Two CRPF personnel have been injured in this.

It is being told that this terrorist attack on soldiers has taken place in Lal Chowk area of ​​Anantnag. Security personnel were attacked by throwing grenades. Two grenades hit by grenades are injured. He has been taken to the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF perosnnel injured after a grenade was lobbed at security personnel in Lal Chowk area of ​​Anantnag. Area cordoned off. More details awaited.

Details of how many terrorists were there are yet to be revealed. The security personnel are searching for the attackers.