Breaking: Palghar earthquake in Maharashtra, people in panic, out of homes

Earthquake in Palghar: Earth shaken in Palghar area due to earthquake. An earthquake occurred in Palghar, Maharashtra. The earthquake occurred on a scale of 3.5. This caused panic among the people. People came out of the houses as soon as they felt the vibration. And remained out of the houses for a long time. Many people are still out of homes for fear.

An earthquake occurred around 10 pm tonight in Palghar, Maharashtra. Although this vibration was not very strong, it was still enough to panic. People came out of the houses. According to officials, the pace of the earthquake was not very fast. There is no news of loss of life or property.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 9:33 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/dvwYn5OUw6 – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Quake has often become common in some parts of the country. In a place like Delhi, the earth keeps moving. Some time ago, there was a continuous earthquake in Delhi.