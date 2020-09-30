Breaking: Super Junior’s Ryeowook And Former TAHITI Member Ari Confirmed To Be Dating

Super Junior’s Ryeowook and former TAHITI member Ari are courting!

On September 29, SpoTVNews reported that Ryeowook and Ari lately started courting. The pair reportedly turned shut after being launched by an acquaintance.

SpoTVNews studies that Label SJ has confirmed their relationship. The company is quoted as saying, “We confirmed that Ryeowook and Ari are in a romantic relationship after they have been first shut as senior and junior artists.”

After debuting in 2005 with Super Junior, Ryeowook has additionally carried out as a solo artist and as a member of sub-units, in addition to in musicals. Ari debuted in 2012 with the woman group TAHITI, and he or she has been working as an actor in tasks such because the play “Mother’s Recipe.”

