Brendan Fraser opens up again about the “tragic” cancellation of Batgirl where he was going to play the villain

Brendan Fraser has claimed that it is “tragic” that the Batgirl movie where she was to play the villain has been cancelled.

During an interview with Variety, Fraser was honest about what it means to see the project scrapped por Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “It doesn’t build trust between the filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She’s a dynamo, a perfect performer,” Fraser said.

Fraser would have played the role of the film’s villain, Firefly.

Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled in August following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Although details of the film remain scarce, WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav reaffirmed the reasons for its cancellation, following claims that a test screening left viewers wanting.

Nonetheless, Fraser claims Batgirl was still a “big budget” movie.

“Everything we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a green screen digital thing,” he said. “They had fire engines rolling through central Glasgow at 3am and they had flamethrowers. It was a big budget movie, but stripped down to the bare essentials.”

Batgirl was originally conceived for streaming, presumably on HBO Max. However, the film was eventually going to be released in theaters.

Unfortunately, it is believed that Zaslav and other executives felt that it did not have the big-budget appeal of a theatrical comic book movie, and this played a role in its cancellation.

Fraser remains firm in his idea that the movie went well.

“I don’t eat my cake halfway,” Fraser said. She then went on to praise Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. “Everything that Adil and Bilall shot seemed real and exciting,” she added.

Take a look at the other DC projects that could also be affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.