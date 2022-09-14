Brendan Fraser talks about the cancellation of Batgirl, where he was going to appear: “it’s a canary in a coal mine”

One of the Batgirl actors, Brendan Fraser, has lashed out at the cancellation of the DC moviecalling it “the canary in the coal mine” of the battle between streaming services and theatrical releases.

During an interview with Variety, the 53-year-old actor, explained the reason for his disappointment:

“The fans really wanted this movie to be made.”, said. “Leslie Grace is a dynamo. The film was shot and conceived for a smaller screen. In this age where we’ve dated between streaming service and theatrical release, it ended up being the canary in the coal mine.”

The phrase that refers to the canary is usually used as a warning before a tragedy that is about to happen.

Fraser was going to play the film’s villain, Firefly, a disgruntled veteran who becomes an arsonist. Although Firefly was based on one of DC’s oldest villains, the character would have had a totally new origin story. Unfortunately, we’ll never get to see how Fraser’s villain unfolds. Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled in August, following the notorious merger of Warner Bros. Discovery. So it seems that the secret screening of the film at his “funeral” is the first and only time it will be seen.

“What have we learned from this?Fraser said.Work with trusted filmmakers like Darren“.

Fraser recently surprised attendees at the Venice Film Festival with The Whale, a film from director Darren Aronofsky that tells the story of a 500-pound man trying to pick up the pieces of his broken life. The public and critics have already considered it a success. It seems that filming The Whale was a more positive experience for Fraser.

In addition to her recent contact with the supervillain role of Batgirl, Fraser has also recently starred in Doom Patrol, a DC series for The CW in which the former protagonist of The Mummy took on the role of Cliffe Steele, known in the comics. like Robotman.

As for being the “canary in the coal mine,” many DC fans have worried that the cancellation of Batgirl could lead to the cancellation of other DC movies. Although Joker 2, The Flash and Blue Beetle seem to be safe, there are plenty of other DC movies that could be affected. And with Warner Bros. Discovery still looking for its own Kevin Feige, it could be some time before we know exactly what’s up with DC’s next schedule.