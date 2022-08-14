Brentford scored four goals in half an hour against Manchester United: from De Gea’s bloopers to the unfair punishment for Lisandro Martínez

In the midst of endless conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United suffered a painful 4-0 win against Brentford in the Gtech Community Stadium. With the Portuguese on the court for 90 minutes and just one time from the Argentine Lisandro Martinezthose led by Erik ten Hag suffered the second fall in the current Premier League in a game to forget David De Gea.

At 9 minutes, after a loss by Cristiano near his area, Josh Da Silva kicked a soft low shot that slipped through David De Gea’s hands. to allow the first fall of your fence. It wasn’t going to be the only fault…

The Spanish goalkeeper tried to get out playing from below when barely a quarter of an hour had passed. He threw a back pass to Christian Eriksen through the center of the area, Mathias Jensen pressed him, stole the ball from him almost at the penalty spot and defined before an empty goal.

Half an hour went by when the third arrived: a corner from the right, a bad start from De Gea in the middle of a completely crowded area and Ben Mee’s solo definition who won the position from a Lisandro Martínez desperate to cover his empty bow.

The homeowner’s lethal thrust came four minutes later seconds after an attack of his own. A long pitch found Bryan Mbeumo hand in hand to make it 4-0.

The Argentine Lisandro Martínez was replaced at halftime: an unfair punishment for the defender (Photo: Reuters)

Dutchman Erik ten Hag tried to kick the board in the locker room: he took out Martínez, Brazilian Fred and winger Luke Shaw to give space to Raphael Varane, the Dutch Tyrell Malacia and the Scotsman Scott McTominay. Although the footballer who plays for Lionel Scaloni’s National Team had no marked errors in the annotations regardless of some specific reproaches, the DT chose to remove him even before the Englishman Harry Maguire, who played with a warning from 15 minutes into the first stage. The other Argentine at United, Alejandro Garnacho, did not leave the substitute bench: the DT opted for Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek.

Los Red Devilsto make matters worse, they came from being defeated in the Old Trafford in the duel that marked the debut: Brighton And Hove edged him out 2-1.

In contrast, the other team of Manchester shone again with a resounding 4-0 win over Bournemouth who had a quarter of an hour from the Argentine Julian Alvarez, who jumped onto the pitch in the complement to replace the Norwegian Erling Haaland. The citizens they had debuted in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham.

