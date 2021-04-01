Bret Baier Signs Five-Year Pact With Fox News Channel

Anchor Bret Baier has renewed his contract with Fox News Channel, extending a pact that was final negotiated in 2019.

The deal will hold Baier on the community by 2025 and can keep his roles as anchor and govt editor of the Fox Corp. community’s “Particular Report” and because the outlet’s chief political anchor. The brand new contract will final for 5 years. Fox News tends to signal expertise to three-year phrases.

“I look ahead to working carefully with my extremely gifted staff to cowl the Vital tales of our time within the honest and sincere approach our viewers anticipate,” Baier stated in a ready assertion.

Whereas Fox News might greatest be recognized for its primetime opinion applications, Baier has been an everyday on-air presence throughout information moments of nationwide import, and co-anchors election protection, usually with Martha MacCallum. It was that duo that knowledgeable Fox News viewers in November that Joe Biden had formally received the 2020 presidential election, and who interviewed members of Fox News’ Resolution Desk about their early projection that Biden would prevail amongst voters in Arizona.

Baier took over “Particular Report,” a 6 p.m. hour that goals to function one thing akin to the evening-news applications that air on broadcast rivals, in 2009. In 2020, this system captured a mean of three.1 million viewers, in addition to 550,000 within the demographic most coveted by advertisers, folks between 25 and 54, in keeping with information from Nielsen. The present led cable rivals in viewers final yr, buoyed partially by its April protection of controversial White Home Coronavirus Process Drive press briefings.

Previous to taking his anchor position, Baier served as Fox News’ chief White Home correspondent in 2006 and as a nationwide safety correspondent protecting army and nationwide safety affairs from the Pentagon. Earlier than becoming a member of the community, Baier labored for native stations together with WRAL n Raleigh, NC, WREX in Rockford, IL and WJWJ in Beaufort, SC. He’s additionally the creator of 4 books, inculding three on historical past and one which chronicles his son’s efforts to beat congenital coronary heart defects.