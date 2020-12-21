Brett Hogg to Head Film and TV for Sony in Asia

Veteran govt Brett Hogg has been promoted and made head of Sony Footage movie and tv operations throughout Asia. He’ll stay at his present base in Singapore.

He has been senior VP of worldwide distribution for Sony Footage Releasing Worldwide in the Asia area, supervising the Sony Footage Releasing operations throughout Southeast Asia, China and India for theatrical distribution. These comprise a mix of subsidiary and agent licensee operations.

Hogg is now moreover is taking on the Sony Footage Tv obligations beforehand held by Ken Lo who might be leaving on the finish of the yr. Meaning he’ll report to Steven O’Dell, president of worldwide distribution for SPE’s movement image group, and to Mike Wald, EVP of SPE’s worldwide distribution and networks.

That is the third excessive profile reshuffle of Asia personnel to be introduced by Hollywood studios in the previous month, and displays their restructuring in response to each the coronavirus pandemic and the affect of streaming on the movie and TV companies.

Lately, Disney confirmed that Luke Kang would head up its operations in Australia/New Zealand, Higher China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, however excluding India. In November, WarnerMedia unified its theatrical distribution, TV syndication, residence leisure, shopper merchandise, gaming and location-based leisure actions in Asia underneath Clement Schwebig – although Warner has nonetheless not but appointed a brand new head for its theatrical operation in Asia.

Hogg’s first ten years in the leisure enterprise have been with Disney, initially in Australia, and later in Hong Kong, with a number of totally different roles spanning residence leisure, acquisitions, licensing and theatrical distribution. In 2002 he relocated to Singapore, initially to head up Disney and Sony’s then current three way partnership theatrical distribution operation. He joined Sony and took on his present position in 2012. The Disney-Sony three way partnership in Southeast Asia was ended in mid-2017 with Sony, underneath Hogg, organising standalone distribution firms in The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

He has been accountable for the launch and distribution of movie releases together with Sony franchises “Spider-Man,” “Jumanji,” James Bond, “Unhealthy Boys,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Resident Evil,” “Males In Black,” “Ghostbusters” and “Venom.”